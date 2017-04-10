Is Sophia Bush Adding Interior Designer to her Resume? The Chicago P.D. Star Hints at 'Bigger Projects'

Sophia Bush is going from the Chicago P.D. to the Windy City’s next design star.

“Bringing together Chicago’s biggest names in interior design made for an inspiring morning,” the star said at a brunch she co-hosted with online auction site Everything But the House (EBTH). “I’m excited to parlay our conversations into new ideas as I embark on bigger projects in this chapter of my career.”

The actress didn’t give specifics about what form her new venture will take— a product line? an interiors firm? — but it’s also not the first time she’s opened up about her love for design. In October, she worked with One Kings Lane to make over a cottage guest house on her L.A. property, and is frequently sharing her interior inspiration on Instagram.

At the EBTH brunch, she curated a white elephant gift exchange with pieces sourced from the site’s unique vintage and antique offerings. (She also designed the invites, tablescape and florals for the event.) “I had so much fun selecting the gifts and designing the tablescape for EBTH,” she says. “Watching people trade and haggle over their treasures was the highlight of my day.”

Bush may call the site one of her “go-to resources,” but we’re thinking we’d like to call Sophia Bush Designs one of ours. For now, we can only wait to see what this multi-talented lady does next.