You Can Stay in the Stunning Tuscan Villa Where Hoda and Kathie Lee Toasted Today Anniversary

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford are living the life on an Italian wine tasting adventure — and so can you!

The Today co-anchors are celebrating 10 years on the air together by hosting their show from the vineyard-covered hills of Tuscany Monday and Tuesday, where the well-known oenophiles are touring local wineries and testing a few vintages. If their adventure has you salivating for an Italian vacation of your own, good news: you can book a stay at the exact villa they visited.

On Monday, Kotb and Gifford visited with Chianti winemaker Alberto Albisetti at his estate outside Florence, which is available to book as a vacation rental. The 6-bedroom, 4,000+ sq. ft. Villa Poggio San Felice, which is set among olive groves and, of course, rows of grape vines, goes for $799 per night on VRBO.

The house also has a scandalous past. It was purchased by the wealthy Pazzi family in the 19th century, but they were exiled from Italy after it was discovered they had been plotting to assassinate Florence’s ruling Medici family. These days, the 15th century building sees family affairs of a different sort, as it often hosts weddings and other celebrations.

As part of their anniversary week, the hosts have also partnered with HomeAway (the parent company of VRBO), to give away a stay at a Florentine luxury apartment, ordinarily $521 per night, to their two biggest fans.