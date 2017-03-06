Here’s Why Everyone’s Obsessed with HomeGoods: Inside the Discount Decor Store’s Super Fandom

Decor obsessives rejoice: TJX Cos., the company behind HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, is launching a new chain of stores — meaning, yes, there will be yet another source to feed your sassy coffee mug and throw pillow addiction.

The company’s president and CEO Ernie Herrman announced the news last week, revealing that the new, still-unnamed line of retail locations will be in the same vein as HomeGoods, which will also get an additional 80 locations in 2017.

So why is the discount furniture and home decor store such a hit? Easy — from celebrity fans to thousands of brands, HomeGoods has perfected the art of making decorating easy and fun. Here’s a breakdown of why people continue to flock to the chain (and will likely hit the new TJX Cos. stores in droves).

Superfans and Bloggers Inspire Insta-envy with their Finds

Bloggers with an eye for style and design are carving out a niche on social media and captivating a huge audience with their perfectly manicured photos featuring pieces from HomeGoods. But Instagram has also given regular shoppers a place to share their finds with like-minded bargain hunters using hashtags and fan-run accounts.

The Bay Area shopper behind the account @HomeGoodsObsessed, below, has over 7,000 loyal followers. HomeGoods’ own Instagram has an audience of almost two million.

Anyone planning a Tiffany & Co party? These plates would be perfect 👸🏻 A post shared by @homegoodsobsessed on Oct 27, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

Kris Jarrett of blog Drive By Decor even penned a guide to finding the best pieces during shopping adventures at the store (hint: avoid weekends).

In a 2010 blog post for Huffington Post, celebrity designer and TV personality Courtney Cachet wrote, “For those of you who are unfamiliar with HomeGoods, I will sum it up for you in one sentence: Really good stuff for your home at really, really good prices. Toss in the old thrill-of-the-hunt shopping thing in most of us and it’s a perfect recipe for utter retail bliss.”

HomeGoods Has a Leg Up on Department Stores

Traditional furniture and home retailers can’t keep up with HomeGoods’ quick turnaround and low prices.

According to CNBC, a recent study by Kantar Retail found that female household shoppers turn to HomeGoods before heading to department stores like J.C. Penney or Macy’s.

“It’s not department stores that should be worried,” Shawn Harris of Zebra Technologies told Forbes. “It is full-priced traditional furniture stores who should keep their eyes wide open.”

They Sell Products from Thousands of Brands

There’s a reason you may not see the same item twice at different HomeGoods locations: the company has thousands of vendors.

Former TJX CEO Carol Meyrowitz revealed in a 2014 Harvard Business Review article that the company sources for its stores from more than 16,000 vendors across the world.

“We don’t want to be deep in any one product, and we don’t try to carry every size or every style of an item,” she explained of what makes each HomeGoods find all the more exclusive.

A Fortune profile of the company from the same year revealed TJX Cos. “door to floor” tactic, meaning that products are put out for sale almost immediately after they arrive. The turnaround rate is also quick: if a product isn’t out of the store in seven weeks, it gets marked down.

There’s an App for That – and a Blog, and an Inspiration Site

HomeGoods has made it easy for even novice shoppers to create an enviable home – and, in turn, produced a less-stressful way to tackle their overstocked shelves.

In addition to a mobile app that allows users to browse items that are currently in the nearest retail location, HomeGoods also has an online aide called StyleScope.

Users select five images from a gallery that appeal to them most, and then are matched with a StyleScope personality, ranging from “Urban Funk” to “Farmhouse Glam” and “Socialite.”

Each type has a page filled with designer tips on how to emulate the vibe, as well as a guide to shopping the store for similar products. There are also links to Pinterest inspiration boards, and other home and lifestyle blogs that match the aesthetic.

Though HomeGoods doesn’t have an e-commerce site to shop its goods online, it does have a popular blog, with posts ranging from Shopping for a Blue Master Bedroom Makeover to The Art of Styling Shelves.

You can also explore “Customer Finds,” which allows shoppers to upload photos of their styled purchases, with details about what retail location it was purchased from and the price.