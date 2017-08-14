Home

Inside Shay Mitchell’s Organic-Meets-Glam Backyard Makeover

The Pretty Little Liars alum creates an outdoor oasis in L.A.

1 of 7

Lu Tapp

Shay Mitchell's Dreamy Backyard Makeover

It's no secret Shay Mitchell has incredible style when it comes to fashion, but the Pretty Little Liars alum is proving she's an interior design maven, too. Her L.A. home and guest house are already gorgeous, so the actress and YouTube star turned her attention to that all too often neglected spot: the backyard. 

2 of 7

Lu Tapp

Sun Worshipper's Spot

Mitchell teamed up with affordable online furniture resource AllModern and their designer Donna Garlough to transform her bare outdoor space into an extension of her home, perfect for Southern Calfornia living.

3 of 7

Lu Tapp

Just Hanging Out

The poolside area boasts two curvaceous chaise lounges, a cool hanging chair, and a few flexible stools and tables for guests.

4 of 7

Lu Tapp

Global Details

The Moroccan-inspired accent pieces, like perforated metal luminaries, and boho touches, including Turkish towels and floating candles, mesh perfectly with Mitchell's indoor style.

5 of 7

Lu Tapp

A Place for Cool Nights

Angel, her rescue German shepherd-Lab mix, always has a place by the fire pit in the cozy hangout, framed by citrus trees and grape vines (though the statement-making rattan egg chairs are reserved for human guests). 

6 of 7

Lu Tapp

The Gathering Spot

In addition to the casual dining spot (seen in the first photo), there's a larger outdoor eating area that seats eight and is perfect for dinner parties under a canopy of string lights.

7 of 7

Lu Tapp

All in the Details

Lanterns, airplants and geometric vessels lend an earthy vibe to the rustic table, while a hit of copper metallic ensures that touch of glam, Mitchell loves is intact. 

