Inside Shay Mitchell’s Organic-Meets-Glam Backyard Makeover
The Pretty Little Liars alum creates an outdoor oasis in L.A.
1 of 7
Shay Mitchell's Dreamy Backyard Makeover
It's no secret Shay Mitchell has incredible style when it comes to fashion, but the Pretty Little Liars alum is proving she's an interior design maven, too. Her L.A. home and guest house are already gorgeous, so the actress and YouTube star turned her attention to that all too often neglected spot: the backyard.
2 of 7
Sun Worshipper's Spot
Mitchell teamed up with affordable online furniture resource AllModern and their designer Donna Garlough to transform her bare outdoor space into an extension of her home, perfect for Southern Calfornia living.
3 of 7
Just Hanging Out
The poolside area boasts two curvaceous chaise lounges, a cool hanging chair, and a few flexible stools and tables for guests.
4 of 7
Global Details
The Moroccan-inspired accent pieces, like perforated metal luminaries, and boho touches, including Turkish towels and floating candles, mesh perfectly with Mitchell's indoor style.
5 of 7
A Place for Cool Nights
Angel, her rescue German shepherd-Lab mix, always has a place by the fire pit in the cozy hangout, framed by citrus trees and grape vines (though the statement-making rattan egg chairs are reserved for human guests).
6 of 7
The Gathering Spot
In addition to the casual dining spot (seen in the first photo), there's a larger outdoor eating area that seats eight and is perfect for dinner parties under a canopy of string lights.
7 of 7
All in the Details
Lanterns, airplants and geometric vessels lend an earthy vibe to the rustic table, while a hit of copper metallic ensures that touch of glam, Mitchell loves is intact.
