Inside Robert Downey Jr.'s Whimsical Windmill House in the Hamptons: 'We Definitely Don’t Like Boring'

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t mince words when it comes to design.

“Our previous experience with designers was sucky,” the Iron Man actor writes in the foreword of his interiors guru Joe Nahem’s forthcoming book. “We’d pretty much surrender to the will of the experts, then harbor a white-hot resentment.”

Needless to say, his opinion of his current creative partner, with whom he outfitted a quirky Hamptons retreat for himself and his family — wife, producer Susan Downey, and their children Exton, 5, and Avri, 3 — was a much more pleasant undertaking. In fact, it became a fairytale.

