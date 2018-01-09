Inside Ricky Martin's 'Vibrant, Creative' Family Home in Beverly Hills

Ricky Martin is living la vida low-key.

Having just wrapped up a blockbuster musical residency in Las Vegas, the Puerto Rican superstar is embracing the laid-back lifestyle of his adoptive home of Los Angeles, where he can spend time with fiance Jwan Yosef and their 9-year-old twins, Matteo and Valentino, in the family’s gorgeous new Beverly Hills home.

RELATED: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s ‘Little Town’ in the Bahamas: ‘This Is the Best Place in the World’

Trevor Tondro, courtesy of Architectural Digest

“We were considering living in London or New York City, but then we decided to rent in Los Angeles for a month, to get a feel for the vibe,” Yosef, a Syrian-born Swedish artist tells Architectural Digest in the February cover story. “L.A. totally caught us off guard—we loved it. By the end of the month, we knew we wanted to be here,”

Their house hunt lasted a whopping three days, and they ended up buying the first place they visited: a 3,000-square-foot modernist build from 1953. Martin purchased the place for $13.5 million in November 2016, according to archdigest.com.

“Even though the house had been greatly expanded over the years, we still wanted to respect its original vision—the clean lines, the openness, and the sense of calm,” Martin says.

Trevor Tondro, courtesy of Architectural Digest

They called on designer and Oprah protege Nate Berkus, who they met through mutual friends, to give the home an updated-yet-respectful refresh. In fact, they asked for just the essentials since they would need to move in just two months after closing.

“We weren’t interested in a completely decorated home with a specific look done to the last detail. We wanted to get the basics covered so it would be comfortable for us and the kids, but we left plenty of room for the house to grow and evolve in the years to come,” Yosef tells AD.

RELATED: Suzanne Somers Opens Her Malibu Beach House, 10 Years After Fire Devastated Her Former Home

One addition that’s still to come is a special request from Matteo and Valentino: a backyard tree house.

“There’s so much potential for crafting a vibrant, creative environment for our family,” Martin explains. “You can never be sure what the future will bring, but I can’t wait to find out.”

Though the house is a stunning gathering place for them, Martin notes, it’s not the address that makes the place a refuge. “Our kids are stable when we are together,” he says. “Wherever we happen to be, that’s home.”