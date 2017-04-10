Inside Janelle Monae’s $20,000-Per-Week Vacation Villa in Punta Cana

Janelle Monáe deserves a vacation.

Fresh off an award season during which two of her films, Hidden Figures and Moonlight, received numerous nods (and several wins), the actor and singer has jetted off to a private retreat in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with friends.

Villa Sirena, a luxurious thatched roof home that ordinarily goes for $20,000 per week, was opened to the star courtesy of booking.com.

In addition to rooms for up to 14 guests, the property offers casual living spaces with soaring ceilings, outdoor lounge areas and an L-shaped swimming pool with a Jacuzzi. The multi-talented star need not worry about lacking typical hotel amenities: guests can take advantage of the services of the home’s staff, including a butler and chef.

Monáe and her guests can enjoy the property’s many amenities, including scuba diving and kite surfing, or walk to the white-sand beach six minutes away.

“This year has been surreal,” Monáe recently told PEOPLE. “I look back and I’m like,‘Wow, I was in two incredible films!’ I’m just so proud and thankful.” By the looks of her island Instagrams, it’s fair to say 2017 isn’t looking too bad for the artist either.