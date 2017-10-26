Home

Inside Jackie Kennedy’s $30 Million Childhood Summer House, Sold to Mystery Buyer

The former first lady’s family estate in East Hampton has sold to a mystery buyer

Jackie O's Childhood Summer House

The East Hampton estate where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (née Bouvier) spent her childhood summers is under contract as of this week. Carol Nobbs and Eileen O'Neill of Douglas Elliman listed the property with an asking price of $29,995,000. The final sale price is not disclosed.

A "Place of Peace" in East Hampton

Situated on 7 verdant acres, the estate, known as "Lasata" — a Native American word meaning for “place of peace” — also has a guest house and pool house on-site.

A Sizable Estate

A neighboring four-acre parcel with a grass tennis court is included in the buyer’s contract.

A Mystery Buyer

While the new buyer remains anonymous, the home’s most recent owner was Reed Krakoff, Tiffany & Co.’s Chief Creative Officer. He was previously the head of the fashion label Coach.

Room to Roam

In addition to grand gathering spaces, the 8,500-square-foot home includes 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms.

Good Bones

The 101-year-old house was designed by Arthur Jackson in 1917, and recently underwent a full renovation. 

Designer in the Family

The home, which was featured in Architectural Digest in March 2016, balances an elegant neutral palette downstairs with punchy bedroom color schemes. Krakoff's wife, Delphine, is an interior designer.

Kennedy Real Estate Roster

Another home with ties to the first family recently sold in Virginia: Jackie and John F. Kennedy's Wexford ranch, was listed for $5.95 million, selling for $2.85 in October.

Homes with History 

According to Forbes, the Kennedys only visited that estate a few times as a family. The last was shortly before JFK’s assassination. The property was reportedly sold months after, with the caveat that no publicity photos of the house be released for 10 years.

