There’s no place like home for the holidays, especially if that home is a picture-perfect slopeside vacation rental that comes with the guarantee of a white Christmas.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete brought her whole family on a getaway to Park City, Utah, where they celebrated the season and waited for Santa in a 3-bedroom house in Park City Mountain’s Old Town, provided by HomeAway.

“Park City for Christmas was magical,” the Chicago Fire star wrote on Instagram. “We really wanted a cozy, intimate, adventurous, white Christmas and we got it!” Adding, #familyovereverything.

Peete shared photos of the crew getting cozy by the fire and bunking up (literally, the house features four grown-up bunk beds) in their rental, which was outfitted for the season with a very special tree of Peete’s own design.

“I am completely obsessed with my new Christmas tradition,” she wrote alongside a video showing off the unique centerpiece. “I cherish holiday cards and I’m always looking for a great way to display them.”

To bring a little bit of home to their out-of-town celebration, she “decided to bring the cards with me and put them in the tree. I didn’t need any hooks or anything they just sat right on those branches!”

The only thing left to enjoy? Peete’s number one holiday must-have, “time with family.”