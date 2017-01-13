Inside Hilary Swank's Super-Chic Left Bank Apartment: 'I Fell in Love with Paris'

Hilary Swank’s relationship with her Paris apartment is a love story.

The Oscar-winning actress and ‘athluxury’ clothing designer, 42, tells Architectural Digest she began frequenting the European capital thanks to a romantic tryst — likely referring to her engagement to former professional tennis player Ruben Torres, which she called off in June of 2016. But when that ended, she stayed for the love of the city and her incredibly chic Left Bank home, which is on display in the magazine’s February issue.

“I fell in love with Paris,” she says. “It’s more beauty than your eyes can even imagine, every which way you look.” The same could be said for the rooms she designed with help from Axel Huynh, founder of the event-planning agency CrazyBaby and creative director of a 150-year-old French furniture company called Maison Henryot & Cie.

Though Huynh was originally brought on to design a custom piece of furniture for the project, the pair had a creative connection and he ended up outfitting the whole space. “He has this joie de vivre that I instantly gravitated towards,” Swank says.

Swank and Huynh chose a pair of colorful, streamlined daybeds in lieu of a traditional sofa-and-chairs arrangement for the living room, though the actress won’t likely have too much time for lounging in the near future: This year she’ll star in the films 55 Steps and Lucky Logan, and a TV series for Starz called The One Percent.

Though there’s nothing overtly beachy about the space — rich jewel tones and shapely, spare furnishings define the layout — Huynh points out that Swank’s love for all things ocean-related was his guiding principle.

“Hilary likes an organic touch,” he explains. “Wood, stones, and she loves everything related to the sea.” (A teal dining room wall and oyster-inspired sconces fit the bill.) For now, she could do worse than having to make due with the River Seine.

See the full feature in the February issue of Architectural Digest.