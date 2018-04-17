Inside Bella and Gigi Hadid's $350,000-Per-Weekend Coachella Mansion

Gigi and Bella Hadid stayed at their very own desert oasis during the Coachella music festival — complete with a man-made beach.

The supermodel sisters checked into Villa Zenyara, a private residence on 4o acres near Palm Springs that goes for $350,000 per weekend, according to Luxury Vacation Homes’ global CEO, Amir Benesh.

Gigi, 22, shared a picture of her breakfast with one of her dogs in a dining area that’s open to the outdoors. “Big Coachella mood is Icy on the breakfast table,” she wrote on the photo shared on Snapchat.

Bella also posted a dispatch from the estate, sharing a topless photo of herself lounging by the property’s pool. “Early Riser,” she captioned the snap, which shows the 21-year-old sporting ruched and ruffled bathing suit bottoms and a body chain.

Bella Hadid/Instagram

The luxury compound can accommodate up to 24 guests with 11 bedrooms and 11-baths, but the true draw is the over-the-top grounds.

In addition to the massive pool around which a collection of freestanding buildings are centered, there’s a man-made beach and swimming hole. The faux-ocean has a series of landscaped islands along its shore and is equipped with kayaks, canoes and jet skis. There are also several lounging areas, an outdoor dining space, and a fire pit on the beach.

courtesy Luxury Villa Rentals

Inside, the expansive living spaces are furnished with modern decor and open onto several terraces via floor-to-ceiling windows and retractable glass walls.

The mountain-view estate features a casino room, a gym, office and jacuzzi among other amenities