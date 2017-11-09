Indian Airline Fires Staff Member Allegedly Seen Manhandling Passenger On Tarmac In Video

A budget airline based out of India has apologized and fired one employee after a video showing a male passenger being pinned to the ground by airline staff members went viral, reported the BBC.

In a statement issued earlier this week, IndiGo apologized to the customer for the alleged incident, saying, “We condemn the actions of our staff & have taken stern action. We truly apologize for this. Such behavior is unacceptable.”

According to the BBC, the video reportedly shows IndiGo staff manhandling a male customer after an argument escalated. The man reportedly struggles and shouts as he is held to the tarmac by the employees. Reuters reported that the video was recorded on Oct. 15.

The release of the video in India has led to a government investigation into the incident, reported the BBC.

“An incident happened in Delhi airport which is entirely the opposite of this and against what we stand for at IndiGo,” said Aditya Ghosh, president and whole time director of IndiGo, in an expanded statement shared to social media. “The video of this incident came to our attention and we took action. Even while the investigation was going on we immediately suspended the involved employees.”

Ghosh said that he “personally spoke to” and “apologized” to the customer, adding, “Whatever may have been the provocation, our staff were completely out of line and didn’t follow laid down procedures.”

The incident was investigated by the airline’s “designated committee,” said Ghosh, and “stern action was taken against the staff who was the main culprit by immediately terminating his employment.”

In an earlier statement, also issued Tuesday, IndiGo formally apologized to the customer.

The incident follows several similar in the U.S., including when 69-year-old David Dao was dragged from a United flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in April, and when a middle school teacher from Hawaii was forced to hold her toddler for an entire flight after the airline gave her son’s seat to a standby passenger.