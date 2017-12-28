Incredible Time-Lapse Video From Erie, Pa., Shows What 53 Inches of Snowfall Looks Like

Lisa Marie Segarra
December 28, 2017 02:07 PM

Record snowfall hit Erie, Pennsylvania, this week after the area saw 53 inches of snow over the last two days.

The snowfall was even captured on an incredible time-lapse video. The video shows very few people and even fewer cars. Those who do venture out struggle in the high snow. The footage also shows a haze of white as the snow continues to fall and it piles up on the ground.

RELATED: Celeb Snow Day! See How Gisele, Bella Hadid, Naomi Watts and More Are Chilling Out

The massive snowfall marked the largest two-day total in the state of Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press. The area saw 34 inches on Monday alone before another 19 inches Tuesday brought it to the 54-inch record breaking snowfall.

The previous record was set in 1954 in Morgantown, Pa., which brought 44 inches of snow over two days.

While some might have been celebrating a white Christmas, the town is issuing a warning regarding the large snowfall, the Associated Press reported. Erie issued a snow emergency, noting that roads are “dangerous and impassable.” Residents have been asked to stay off the streets until the snow stops and the roads can be reopened.

RELATED: You’ve Been Building Your Snowmen Wrong: Grab a Garbage Can and a Spatula and Read This

Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are also asking people to avoid travel, due to poor visibility and deteriorating conditions on the roads.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now