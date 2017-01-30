IKEA Recalls Folding Chairs Due to 'Fingertip Amputation Hazards'

IKEA is facing another shocking safety-related recall.

The Swedish furniture retailer is recalling its Mysingsö folding beach chair after it was revealed the seat “can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards,” according to a release on its website. This news comes just seven months after the company was forced to recall 29 million Malm dressers and chests, which were prone to tipping over and had killed at least six children.

A report released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) states, “IKEA has received 13 reports worldwide of incidents, including 10 reports of injuries, six of which resulted in fingertip amputations.” In the U.S., three injuries, one of which resulted in a fingertip amputation, were reported.

The wood-and-fabric chairs were available for purchase between February 2013 and December 2016 and retailed for about $25, according to a newsletter the company issued. The CPSC instructs customers who have purchased the chair to “immediately stop using the recalled chair,” and return it to IKEA for a full refund. A receipt isn’t required.

IKEA isn’t the only home brand to have issued a recall recently. In December, the popular Yankee Candle Company recalled six products in their Luminous Candle Collection due to possible laceration hazards, while 2.8 million of Samsung’s top-load washing machines were flagged in November after reports of explosions.

Additional details about the Mysingsö chair recall are available on IKEA.com.