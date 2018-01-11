'Peeing on This Ad May Change Your Life:' IKEA Launches Its Weirdest Promotion Yet

Congrats, it’s a….discounted IKEA crib!

In addition to its usual lineup of inexpensive furniture, the Swedish company is now offering their own version of an unexpected drug store product: the home pregnancy test.

The brand recently released a magazine ad that reads, “Peeing on this ad may change your life.”

RELATED: IKEA’s Response to a Possible Kanye West Collaboration Is the Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Follow the instructions on the indicated strip —”Simply pee on the marked area” and “wait a few minutes” — and the page will reveal if you’re expecting. If you are pregnant, a new lower price will appear beside the picture of the brand’s SUNDVIK crib.

Although the logistics of how you do your business are up to you (the video above appears to suggest a dropper), the technology mirrors that of a standard test. According to AdWeek, it was developed alongside Swedish-based chemical manufacturer Mercene Labs.

“In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work in reality, we had to make several technical advancements,” said Åkestam Holst, the agency responsible for the unusual marketing ploy. “The pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point, which relies on antibodies that bind to the pregnancy hormone hCG, resulting in a color change.”

While the take is undoubtedly original, it’s hard not to agree with Jimmy Kimmel’s take on the subject in the video above.

RELATED: Plane Makes Emergency Landing Because of Man ‘Spreading Feces Everywhere’

“Allow me to present what is either the most creative or repulsive ad for baby furniture of all time,” he said in last night’s show.

For lucky expecting parents, the deal might be worth the awkwardness. Otherwise, Kimmel says it best: “If you’re not pregnant, why would you even buy a crib, you weirdo?”