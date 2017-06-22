People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Home

IKEA Is Investigating a Report that their Stainless-Steel Bowl Set a Swedish Man's Grapes on Fire

By

Posted on

Shoppers arrive before sunrise for the grand opening of the new IKEA Sweden AB store in Burbank, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. The new store employs approximately 575 coworkers (including 150 new hires) and features approximately 1,700 parking spaces with six electric vehicle charging stations. Photographer: Troy Harvey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several companies like Samsung have had issues with their technologically advanced products catching fire (and even burning down homes).

Now IKEA may have a similar issue with a slightly less high-tech product—a stainless-steel serving bowl.

IKEA is investigating the container’s safety after a man in Sweden said his grapes caught on fire while they were sitting in the bowl outside in the sun, according to The Local, an English-language Swedish news outlet.

 

The man, Richard Walter, posted a video on Facebook of a piece of paper smoking after he set it over his bowl.

RELATED: This Is the Best IKEA Product of All Time, According to the Company’s Head of Design

IKEA told Aftonbladet, a Swedish newspaper, that it would do more testing on the bowls to ensure they are safe, according to The Local. The company clarified in a statement to The Local that “many different parameters would have to converge for the content of the bowl to overheat and that the risk for this to happen is very low.”

The 11-inch, stainless steel serving bowl can be found on IKEA’s website and retails for $4.99.

A spokesperson for IKEA did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Fortune.com