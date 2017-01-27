Home
Get Ready to Do Some Serious Shopping: IKEA’s New Collections Are Here
By Megan Stein
Get Your Wallets Ready
Do not adjust your screens! IKEA's super-bright PS 2017 and SPRIDD collections, available in Febuary, take color and function up a notch to energize your spaces in the months when you need it most. A foldable coffee table that actually looks chic and a chargeable, portable light that isn’t reminiscent of a camping accessory, are among the new release's pieces that will have you running toward the big blue warehouse.
IKEA PS 2017 2-Piece Self-Watering Plant Pot, $24.99
A planter that takes the work out of planting? Sign us up.
IKEA PS 2017 Armchair, $199
These colorful and cozy side chairs are made with 3D knitting for total comfort during any Netflix marathon.
IKEA PS 2017 Block-Out Roller Blind, $29.99
Roller blinds that don’t remind you of a bad hotel room = the ultimate solution for undressed windows.
IKEA PS 2017 Coffee Table, Foldable, $49.99
The standard gray folding table gets a much-needed update with this bright buy that can be used as a permanent coffee table or a temporary solution.
IKEA PS 2017 Corner Easy Chair with 18 Cushions, $166.82
A corner chair saves space, and this one can be personalized with as many cushions as you can squeeze.
SPRIDD 2-Person Camping Tent, $39.99
This bright boost to your basic essential is perfect for a weekend getaway or an impromptu family campout in the living room.
IKEA PS 2017 LED Multi-Use Lighting, $29.99
Charge this railroad-inspired light ahead of time and it’s ready to be transported wherever you need extra illumination.
IKEA PS 2017 Side Table on Casters, $99
Bar carts might not be new on the scene, but we’ll never say no to another affordable option.
IKEA PS 2017 Throw, $34.99
A three-dimensional throw will satisfy all your Hygge needs while still making your couch look cool.
IKEA PS 2017 Travel Blanket/Pillow, $34.99
The key to surviving a long flight is obviously stocking up on cozy travel accessories. Meet your new best friend: this blanket that can be folded up into a pillow.
IKEA PS 2017 Valet Stand, $24.99
Place this slim valet stand in an unsuspecting corner to catch coats, scarves, hats and more while still basically disappearing.
SPRIDD Cover Beanbag, $19.99; and SPRIDD Beanbag $35
A colorful beanbag the kids will love at a price your wallet will, too.
