Get Ready to Do Some Serious Shopping: IKEA’s New Collections Are Here

Get Your Wallets Ready

Do not adjust your screens! IKEA's super-bright PS 2017 and SPRIDD collections, available in Febuary, take color and function up a notch to energize your spaces in the months when you need it most. A foldable coffee table that actually looks chic and a chargeable, portable light that isn’t reminiscent of a camping accessory, are among the new release's pieces that will have you running toward the big blue warehouse.