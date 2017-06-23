Attention, Shoppers: IKEA Is Officially Available on Amazon Prime

A few weeks ago, IKEA teased the news that it was considering selling its wares through third party retailers online, thus eliminating the required hours-long hike through your local store, or the notoriously steep shipping costs if you don’t happen to live near one.

Now, the Swedish company has announced that it’s definitely happening — right now. Amazon Prime users can officially order some IKEA items — mostly flat-packed furniture and smaller items — on amazon.com and will receive their purchases in the company’s promised two-day delivery period.

Some items are priced higher on Amazon than they are on IKEA’s website, but, as Real Simple points out, IKEA’s higher shipping rates often even it out. When buying larger furniture, it pays to shop Amazon. For smaller items, IKEA.com is the cheaper choice.

For example, the site reports, a $65 KALLAX bookcase is available with Prime shipping on Amazon for $140, while the same unit plus the delivery fee totals $264 on IKEA.com. Shoppers who do their homework can get a great price and have their BILLY bookcase in three days, flat.