Cutting Allowed! Here Are 3 Easy Ways To Skip The Line At The Airport

Waiting in the airport security line can be a long, draining process. Reduce your frustration and take a look at 3 ways to skip the line!

TSA PreCheck

PreCheck speeds up the security process by allowing passengers to keep their shoes, belt and light jackets on when going through security checkpoints. They also won’t be asked to remove their laptop or any liquids from their carry-on bags. Over five million people are currently a part of the program, which only costs $85 for five years.

Global Entry

For international travelers, applying for Global Entry, which pre-screens low-risk travelers and permits them to check-in at a special kiosk when arriving in the United Sates, may prove beneficial. Members have access to accelerated entry, eligibility for TSA PreCheck, and can avoid processing lines or paperwork. Clients must complete an online application and pay a $100 non-refundable fee. Once approved, they will need to complete a background check and an interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center.

CLEAR

CLEAR allows jetsetters to skip the line using an iris or fingerprint scan. A special kiosk confirms identity and moves vacationers to the front of PreCheck or security lines. Those interested in the program can sign up in the airport. The entire process takes about 10 minutes and costs $179 annually.

