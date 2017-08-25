How to Prepare for a Hurricane: Protect Your Home and Yourself with this Emergency Checklist

Here are some tips and websites to help keep your home and family safe.

CREATE A PLAN

Designate specific meeting locations, emergency contacts, and procedures and make sure everyone in your household is aware of those plans.

Use the following checklists and plans to get started:

• American Red Cross Hurricane Safety Checklist

• Ready.gov Family Emergency Plan

• National Hurricane Center’s Hurricane Preparedness Plan

MAKE A KIT

Organize a supply kit that includes essentials like food, clothing, water, a flashlight, and a radio. Be sure to include items specific to your family like medications and copies of important documents. Keep your kit updated and located somewhere where you can easily access it.

For a list of kit essentials, visit:

• National Hurricane Center’s Disaster Supply Kit

• Get a Kit from Ready.gov

• Are You Ready? PDF from FEMA

PROTECT YOUR HOME

Consider which parts of your home are most susceptible to storm damage. Secure any items that cannot sustain high winds and reinforce fragile components like windows.

Learn how to weatherproof your home:

• How to Board Up Windows (ThisOldHouse.com)

• CoastalLiving.com’s Guide to Insurance

STAY INFORMED

Be aware of current storm systems. Listen closely to local officials and weather services for updated news and instructions on evacuation efforts.

Here are some helpful websites and tools:

• Red Cross News Room

• National Hurricane Center

• CNN Hurricane Tracker

• Local Conditions on The Weather Channel

