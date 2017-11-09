Oregon Trail Is Back! Travel Oregon Has Resurrected the Nostalgic 90s Game: Here's How to Play

Nineties kids will remember trying to make the harrowing journey across the American West without contracting dysentery or losing any cattle. And no, we don’t mean the 1890s.

Oregon Trail, the nostalgic early computer game in which players go on a virtual version of the trek early settlers made (and face all the old-timey challenges they would have encountered), is back. Travel Oregon, the state’s tourism organization has released a playable version of the game on their website.

It's fun for the whole pixelated family. Play Travel Oregon: The Game now! A post shared by Travel Oregon (@traveloregon) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Of course, the new version has a few tweaks to reflect the modern Oregon experience — including all it’s famous hipster-y quirks. Players can still explore the outdoors on skiing adventures and nature hikes. But they can also drink craft beer and pretend to be a sommelier.

Instead of leading a wagon train, players choose between career choices like yoga teacher and fly fisherman. Supplies you can buy with the allotted $1,400 range from the ridiculous (kombucha) to the useful (a spare tire).

While the adventures are new and the consequences don’t seem to be as dire, the style and process of the game are just like you remember: pixelated letters, super simple graphics and key commands to make all your vital decisions. It’s not immediately clear if fording the river in your artisan leather boots is still an option.