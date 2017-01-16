Inside Actor Anthony Triolo's 150-Square-Foot Apartment — and How He Survives the Small Space

Anthony Triolo wasn’t planning on calling his 150 square-foot apartment in New York City home when he first moved in. Like most house hunters, he was just relieved to discover a listing with a clean bathroom.

“This was the first place I found on Craigslist that wasn’t a scam,” the actor, who has appeared in movies like How to Be Single, tells New York Magazine. But, “the rent was low, plus it was clean, and the bathroom had been nicely renovated,” so he decided to take the leap and sign the lease.

Now, Triolo’s tiny temporary spot has turned into his six-year home that’s plenty cozy for the actor, thanks to a little creativity and a lot of double-duty tricks.

“Since I’m working with such a small space, most areas have dual functions,” says Triolo, who’s currently filming for the new CBS series Bull. His best-laid layout plan: a hardworking kitchen/work zone combo that has a place for everything while still looking impressively streamlined.

“I removed everything in the kitchen and put up these great metal shelves from IKEA for storage and then totally splurged on a custom marble countertop and metal frame from Studium,” he says of his clever arrangement.

Although most studio-dwellers forgo living room furniture for lack of space, Triolo found a way to fit both his bed and a spot to Netflix and chill. An oversize chair from Crate & Barrel serves as a substitute for a couch, while its matching ottoman allows Triolo to still kick back comfortably.

Even though space is limited for Triolo, he’s now dedicated to his small but mighty pad: “I don’t have any plans to move.”