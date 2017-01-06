Here’s How to Anchor a Dresser to the Wall to Avoid Deadly Accidents at Home

When it comes to assembling furniture, the most ignored instruction could be the most important one.

Although it may seem like an unnecessary step, according to a 2015 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), “unstable and unsecured TVs and large pieces of furniture kill a child every two weeks, on average, in tip-over incidents that are easily preventable.” Meaning a little extra elbow grease could go a long way in ensuring your family’s safety.

In light of a recent incident caught on a nanny cam in which a heavy dresser fell on top of a two-year-old boy — he was saved by his twin brother, who managed to move the piece so that he could escape — eHow.com has released a video that offers step-by-step instructions on the correct way to anchor a dresser to the wall. This simple precaution can prevent the threat of dangerous, even fatal, accidents, even if you’ve already thrown out the anchoring kit that comes with most furniture.

To start, use a stud finder to locate the studs in your wall. If you have the anchoring kit that came with your furniture, remove the dresser’s back panel and attach to the wall using the provided hardware.

If you tossed the parts, an angle bracket can still do the trick. Use screws to attach the bracket to the dresser, cut the backing to fit around the bracket if necessary and then use a drill to secure the piece to the wall, either into a stud or using wall anchors.

Although it may seem like a daunting task, this little step can go a long way in minimizing risk in your home.