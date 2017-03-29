Home-improvement superstars Drew & Jonathan Scott are opening up about their childhood, finding their true loves, and why they’re still living together! Subscribe now for the exclusive tell all – only in PEOPLE!

As the stars of HGTV’s most popular series, Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, 38, have spinoff shows, a bestselling book (their second, It Takes Two: Our Story, comes out Sept. 5), their own production company and a collection of furniture and decor. But HGTV’s resident sex symbols are in agreement that their greatest success is the happiness they’ve found in their personal lives.

“This is the most humbling, unexpected, fantastic place to be in my life,” Jonathan tells PEOPLE of his relationship with girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, 28, a development producer at Scott Entertainment. “I’ve never been happier.”

For Drew, who got engaged in December to fiancée Linda Phan, 31, who also works at their company as creative director, the feeling is the same: “I’ve always been focused on work, so to have this beautiful woman in my life and knowing we’re going to get married, it’s amazing.”

The brothers even teamed up to pull off the surprise proposal. “The hardest thing was to try and keep Linda from knowing that it was coming,” explains Drew. “I had to use an old email that I haven’t used in years. I had to have Jonathan calling friends.” But it was all worthwhile. “I was hoping she would say yes, and she did,” he says. “When you find a girl like that, you want to keep her.”

Drew won’t be the first Scott to tie the knot, however. Jonathan had been married once before. “We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” he explains of his brief union. After the relationship ended, he was single for a long stretch and often found himself third-wheeling on his brother’s dates. He even continued to live with Drew after Phan moved in, in 2012, bewildering some of their fans. (For the record, Drew and Linda just bought a place of their own in Los Angeles and Jonathan and Jacinta are based in Toronto.)

“People were always like, ‘Isn’t that weird?’ But there’s an ease to it,” says Phan. “You wake up and you go to work. It’s nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with.” The brothers still own a home together in Las Vegas, which they explain has become more of a family compound — and one that they hint might be a bit fuller in the near future.

As they close in on 40, Jonathan and Drew say starting families is a big priority. “I’m definitely looking forward to having kids,” says Drew. “Linda and I have talked about it, and we’ve considered adopting.” Jonathan is confident he’ll be a great dad. “I love kids, and I get along great with kids,” he says. “Plus I’m very immature, so that helps.”