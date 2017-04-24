How Celebs Shacked Up at Coachella: Inside the Rental Mansions of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Wiz Khalifa

When headliners like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar turn up at Coachella, they’re not roughing it like the rest of us. In fact, they’re not even staying at a five-star hotel. Instead, Airbnb put up the stars in two of the California desert destination’s most stunning mansions.

RELATED: Inside Britney Spears’ $30 Million Valentine’s Day Airbnb with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Lady Gaga spent her down time from the festival, where she debuted her new single “The Cure,” at a luxe Mediterranean-style mansion, which is available to rent on the site for a mere $10,000 per night. Gaga previously stayed in a $20 million Airbnb property in Houston, Texas, for her 2017 Super Bowl performance.

Kendrick Lamar also received a posh complimentary stay courtesy of the home sharing site at a modernist villa known as Big Sioux Estate. The property normally goes for $1,800 per night.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Stayed in This $20 Million Houston Mansion During the Super Bowl: See Inside

Last week, Coachella performer Wiz Khalifa stayed in a $10 million estate with his family. The Airbnb listing featured a resort-style pool, hot tub, tennis court, and spa.