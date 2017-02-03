Houston Airbnbs Demand Shocking Prices for Super Bowl Weekend

The stats are already in on Super Bowl LI.

Forget rushing yards and interceptions, the weekend’s most startling numbers come from the popular home sharing site Airbnb. Houston area residents renting out their homes are predicted to earn $3.7 million, putting up about 5,400 football fans from 900 cities around the world, including 700 cities from all 50 states, according to data released by Airbnb. The number of visitors making the trip from Georgia and Massachusetts — the home states of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots — is, per the site, “up 928% and 1700%, respectively, from the same period one week prior.”

RELATED: All the Celebs Who Airbnb: See Where Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey, Neil Patrick Harris and More Have Stayed

WATCH THIS: Home Hack: A Simple Way to Remove Red Wine Stains

The average nightly rate for Airbnb-ers this weekend is a relatively affordable $150, but a recent report on TODAY uncovered some more over-the-top offerings on the site, as well as on competitors like VRBO and Craigslist. A one-bedroom apartment in the Texas city is going for $1,000 per night, luxury homes for $5,000–$10,000 per night, and a two-bedroom high-rise apartment is asking $8,000 per night, “more than twice the monthly rent,” according to NBC correspondent Jeff Rossen, who visited several listings in the area. One couple renting their “cozy” three-bedroom house for $5,550 per night told Rossen that hosting a guest for one night would cover their mortgage payment, with money left over.

RELATED: Want to Throw an Epic Super Bowl Party? Shop These Decorations, Party Games, Serveware and More!

While the weekend is one of the busiest the company has seen in Houston, it falls far short of some other record-breaking events. Recently over 15,000 guests checked into Airbnbs in and around Washington D.C. during the weekend of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington. (Traditional hotel accommodations also broke records there.) During this year’s World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, Windy City hosts welcomed 9,000 guests, yet earned only $2.7 million collectively over one weekend.