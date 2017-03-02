HomeGoods Is Launching a New Chain of Stores: Here's Everything We Know So Far

This story originally appeared on realsimple.com.

If you consider shopping at HomeGoods one of your favorite pastimes, you’re in luck: the chain store’s parent company TJX Cos. (which also owns TJ Maxx and Marshalls) announced that it’s launching a new home concept store this year. The company’s president and CEO Ernie Herrman made the announcement in an earnings call last week. Now you’ll have another great place to get budget-friendly décor finds—and spend hours inside, roaming the aisles.

Herrman didn’t reveal many details, including what the store will be called, but a HomeGoods spokesperson told RealSimple.com that the goal for the new stores “is to make them distinct enough, but complementary to HomeGoods and its offerings”—in a similar vein to TJ Maxx and Marshalls. The first two stores will open later this year—the locations haven’t been announced yet.

Citing opportunities for more growth in the home décor market as the catalyst for the launch of new stores, Herrman said in the call: “Our customers are passionate about home goods and we are confident they will love our new home concept, too.”

While we may not know much about the new store concept, we can predict that if the stores are “complementary” to HomeGoods, customers can expect them to be treasure troves of great (and affordable) design finds. The chain is already beloved by many shoppers because of its ever-changing inventory, great prices, and the idea that you never know what you’ll come across when you go in for a visit.