More Decor! A General Store! Here’s Everything You Can Expect from HomeGoods’ Spinoff Chain, Homesense

Fans of HomeGoods have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the cult-favorite store’s new spinoff chain, Homesense, which parent company TJX Cos. announced in March. But few details have surfaced about the new brand —When will they open? What will they carry? What makes them different from the HomeGoods we know and love? — until now.

TJX has shared details about what shoppers can expect from Homesense exclusively with PEOPLE, and they’ve answered some of your burning questions.

Although similar to HomeGoods in theory, Homesense will offer expanded furniture, lighting, art and gifting departments, the brand confirms. Sofas, chandeliers, dining chairs, bar stools, poufs and pool and foosball tables are just a few of the products shoppers will be able to find (but there are sure to be a few mirrored elephants and other oddities hiding in the aisles, per HomeGoods’ signature style).

Another addition the retailer has planned is the inclusion of a “General Store” stocked with cleaning and home improvement essentials like hardware, mailboxes, cubbies, storage lockers and more.

The layout of the store will also more closely mimic how the items would be arranged in your actual home, including art mounted on a gallery wall, lamps set up in dedicated cubbies and accent décor “conceptually displayed to entice the senses and inspire new discovery,” according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to be offering an expanded selection of quality merchandise at amazing prices,” says HomeGoods and Homesense president John Ricciuti. “We are confident that loyal customers and new shoppers alike will be excited about shopping both Homesense and HomeGoods.”

The inaugural shop is opening in Framingham, Massachusetts, on August 17th, with three more locations planned to open in 2017 in East Hanover and Ocean Township, New Jersey, and Westwood, Massachusetts.