Home Hacks: 3 Beachy Decor Items to Make with Seashells

If you returned from your summer vacation with a few too many souvenirs, don’t just toss them in a box. Keep the beach around all year round by making a cute (and simple) piece of decor with your shells.

For a seaside accent in any room, arrange shells, starfish and sand dollars in a shadow box frame. Or, to make a pretty accent on an outdoor dining table or even beside the tub, grab a glass vessel and create a hurricane filled with beach finds and fairy lights.

Watch the video above to get the full materials list and instructions for three seashell projects.