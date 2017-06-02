You know that terrible phenomenon where you start seeing back-to-school ads on TV in July and Christmas decor in the pharmacy in September? Well, for once, you’re going to appreciate your favorite stores’ bizarre sense of the seasons: One unofficial week into summer, home stores and major online retailers are already discounting outdoor tables, seating and umbrellas.
Pottery Barn and World Market are offering up to 50% off outdoor furniture, and Crate & Barrel and Rejuvenation are doing up to 40% on your patio life essentials.
See the full list of this weekend’s best home sales for spaces indoor and out, below.
Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off for every room; Up to 50% off outdoor furniture; plus an extra 20% off select clearance items.
Crate & Barrel: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture.
Hayneedle: Up to 60% off backyard items. Up to 55% off outdoor décor and gardening. Up to 50% off outdoor shade and textiles.
World Market: Select sofas, chairs, accent tables, bookshelves, headboards and cabinets; Up to 50% off outdoor furniture.
The Container Store: Select luggage, clothing accessories and organizers, bottles, gadgets and electronics on sale.
Horchow: 25% off bestselling furniture and decor (through 6/3).
Pier 1: Up to 20% off all indoor & outdoor furniture, excluding Magnolia Home (through 6/12).
Rejuvenation: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture & décor; up to 25% off ceiling & portable fans, antiques & vintage lighting, furniture and décor.
Target: Up to 30% off patio, home decor and furniture with code JUNE (through 6/3).
West Elm: Up to 30% off select furniture, rugs, curtains, bedding, lighting, pillows, mirrors and wall art.