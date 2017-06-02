People

You Need to Shop These 12 Major Weekend Sales from Pottery Barn, West Elm, World Market and More

You know that terrible phenomenon where you start seeing back-to-school ads on TV in July and Christmas decor in the pharmacy in September? Well, for once, you’re going to appreciate your favorite stores’ bizarre sense of the seasons: One unofficial week into summer, home stores and major online retailers are already discounting outdoor tables, seating and umbrellas.

Pottery Barn and World Market are offering up to 50% off outdoor furniture, and Crate & Barrel and Rejuvenation are doing up to 40% on your patio life essentials.

See the full list of this weekend’s best home sales for spaces indoor and out, below.

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off for every room; Up to 50% off outdoor furniture; plus an extra 20% off select clearance items.

Crate & Barrel: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture.

Hayneedle: Up to 60% off backyard items. Up to 55% off outdoor décor and gardening. Up to 50% off outdoor shade and textiles.

World Market: Select sofas, chairs, accent tables, bookshelves, headboards and cabinets; Up to 50% off outdoor furniture.

Neiman Marcus: Up to 40% off select comforters, pillows, tableware, flatware, towels, luggage, and home décor.
Nordstrom: Up to 40% off bedding, bath, home décor, table top and kitchen items (through 6/4).

The Container Store: Select luggage, clothing accessories and organizers, bottles, gadgets and electronics on sale. 

Horchow: 25% off bestselling furniture and decor (through 6/3).

Pier 1: Up to 20% off all indoor & outdoor furniture, excluding Magnolia Home (through 6/12).

Rejuvenation: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture & décor; up to 25% off ceiling & portable fans, antiques & vintage lighting, furniture and décor.

Target: Up to 30% off patio, home decor and furniture with code JUNE (through 6/3).

West Elm: Up to 30% off select furniture, rugs, curtains, bedding, lighting, pillows, mirrors and wall art.