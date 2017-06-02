Crate & Barrel: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture.

Hayneedle: Up to 60% off backyard items. Up to 55% off outdoor décor and gardening. Up to 50% off outdoor shade and textiles.

World Market: Select sofas, chairs, accent tables, bookshelves, headboards and cabinets; Up to 50% off outdoor furniture.

Neiman Marcus: Up to 40% off select comforters, pillows, tableware, flatware, towels, luggage, and home décor.

Nordstrom: Up to 40% off bedding, bath, home décor, table top and kitchen items (through 6/4).

The Container Store: Select luggage, clothing accessories and organizers, bottles, gadgets and electronics on sale.

Horchow: 25% off bestselling furniture and decor (through 6/3).

Pier 1: Up to 20% off all indoor & outdoor furniture, excluding Magnolia Home (through 6/12).

Rejuvenation: Up to 40% off outdoor furniture & décor; up to 25% off ceiling & portable fans, antiques & vintage lighting, furniture and décor.

Target: Up to 30% off patio, home decor and furniture with code JUNE (through 6/3).

West Elm: Up to 30% off select furniture, rugs, curtains, bedding, lighting, pillows, mirrors and wall art.