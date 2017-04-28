Every Sale You Need to Shop This Weekend for Seriously Discounted Home Decor

Friday has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate than to treat yourself (and your home) to a little something special?

This weekend, some of our go-to spots are boasting serious sales on furniture, decor and outdoor essentials, perfect for sprucing up the patio or deck. If your bedroom or bathroom needs a pick-me-up, there are plenty of discounts to go around. Here, a complete list of deals you definitely don’t want to miss:

Article: 15% off select chairs.

Crate & Barrel: 30% off outdoor furniture

The Container Store: 15% off all closet essentials and everything kitchen and pantry

Cost Plus World Market: 20% off indoor/outdoor rugs, outdoor throw pillows and umbrella canopies

Kohls: Lowest prices of the season on bed and bath items, ends April 30

Lamps Plus: Up to 50% off select lighting fixtures and home decor and free shipping on select items

Macy’s: Friends & Family take an extra 25% off using code FRIEND through May 7

Pottery Barn: 25% off one regular-priced item, including furniture, using code TIME2SHOP through April 30; plus, up to 40% off all rugs, 30% off outdoor furniture and select coffee tables, 25% off all drapes

Target: save up to 40% off furniture, plus an extra 10% off using code APRIL