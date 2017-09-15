19 Home and Furniture Sales You Don't Want to Miss This Weekend

Yay, it’s Friday!

After a long, hard week you deserve a little reward. Whether you’re hunting for an area rug at a seriously inexpensive price or preparing for the holidays by scooping up some ornaments early, now’s the time to treat yourself to a little home decor TLC. Here are all of the sales you should have your eye on this weekend:

AllModern: Up to 65% off patio sets, dining, planters, rugs, and more, Fall for Savings Sale: Up to 65% off area rugs, beds, sofas, accent chairs, and more.

ABC Home: The Custom Sale: Save up to 25% off special-order upholstery, up to 10% off in-stock upholstery.

Birch Lane: Holiday Sneak Peek: Now through 10/1, save up to 60% on ornaments & tree décor, faux trees, wreaths, decorative accents, and more at Birch Lane.

Bloomingdale’s: Home Sale: Save 20% – 75% off through 9/17.

The Container Store: Organized Day Sale. Save up to 25% off select items; Shelving Sale: All shelving, desks and Elfa 25% off.

Crate & Barrel: The Bedroom Sale: Save up to 20% off select furniture, mattresses and box springs through Sept. 25.

Hayneedle: Home Office Sale: save on desks, bookcases & more through Sept. 17; Bedroom Sale: save on beds, bedding, furniture & more through Sept. 24; Fall Outdoor Sale: save on patio furniture, fire pits, storage and more through Oct. 5.

Joss & Main: Dining Room Redo Sale: Shop dining seating, tables, accent furniture, lighting, curtains and centerpieces up to 75% off.

Kohl’s: Bonus Buys: Save on select bed & bath, kitchen & dining and more through Sept. 17.

Land of Nod: Save up to 80% off thousands of sale items; up to 20% off activity tables, Parker Kids chairs, Nod chairs and beanbags.

Macy’s: One-Day Sale: Save up to 60% off select designer bed & bath; plus, more savings in dining & entertaining, furniture, kitchen, luggage & backpacks and mattresses through Sept. 16.

Pier 1: Save $15 off purchases of $75 or more, $40 off purchases of $200 or more using code SAVEMORE through Sept. 17; plus, save up to 20% off upholstered living room seating (excludes Magnolia Home); plus, save on all pillows, bath and mirrored furniture.

Pottery Barn: Save up to 20% off upholstered beds, up to 30% off select sofas, coffee tables & side tables, up to 40% off all rugs; plus, save up to 60% off Warehouse Sale items.

Pottery Barn Kids: Save 20% off your order using code TAKE20; save 20% – 60% off window panels and shades, baby bedding, and Star Wars merchandise; save 20% off Halloween treat bags.

Pottery Barn Teen: Save 25% – 50% off all bedroom furniture, desks and desk seating; 20% – 75% all duvet covers & sheet sets, 20% off the ivivva collection and window coverings.

Rejuvenation: Save 20% off dining room furniture and pendant lamps.

West Elm: Save 20% off bedroom furniture and Leesa mattresses, up to 40% off furniture & rugs, 20% off mirrors, wall art and frames.

Williams Sonoma Home: Save 20% off your order using code FALL.

World Market: Save 20% off full-price items using code SEPTSAVE through 9/22; save up to 50% off all dining furniture, 30% off all tableware and linens.