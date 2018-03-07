Christina El Moussa Gets Divorce Advice from her Late Grandmother on Hollywood Medium

Christina El Moussa’s grandmother wants her to know she’s got this from beyond.

On Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium, star Tyler Henry sits down with the Flip or Flop host, bringing her a message of strength from her late family member.

“Your grandma is putting an extra emphasis on these past two years for some reason, like being around you a lot and I don’t know why this is coming in,” he tells the mom of two. “I need to tell you she’s talking about change, transition, transitions, changes.”

El Moussa and her glam team, who are watching nearby, both let out a laugh, as Henry seemingly doesn’t realize he’s referencing her dramatic split with ex and co-star Tarek.

“She’s having me talk about, like, take a deep breath, you’re getting things together, you’re moving forward,” he continues. “You’re going to be OK.”

After he admits it feels very “emotional,” to which a teary-eyed Christina agrees, he adds that her relative is sending all her love to the reality star.

“I need you to know, that whatever this is being referred to, your grandma is behind this in a way that I can’t even begin to verbalize,” he explains. “The amount of support that’s there is so strong.”

Henry also adds that he’s receiving a visual of El Moussa putting her life back together.

“It’s like you’re going to pick up the pieces, you’re going to be OK,” he continues. “They’re referring to this feeling of like, you’re moving forward, and there’s going to be so much to look forward to, and you need to know that as well.”

Although there was one awkward moment where Henry didn’t quite catch on that El Moussa’s marriage was ending, overall she seemed relieved to hear her grandmother’s message — and appears to be taking it to heart.

She finalized her divorce with Tarek in January, but the two continue to film their show together and co-parent their two children, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

Christina recently started dating British TV presenter, Ant Anstead, and the pair have spent New Years and Valentine’s Day together.

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on E!.