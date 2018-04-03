Hold Onto Your Eggos! 'Stranger Things' Is Coming to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Sure, Halloween may still be months away, but that’s actually a good thing, as it gives you plenty of time to plan your trip to Singapore, Hollywood, or Orlando to take part in what may be the spookiest celebration ever.

This year, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Singapore are partnering with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to life as part of the park’s Halloween Horror Nights events.

RELATED: We Tried It: A PEOPLE Editor Faces Her Fears at Halloween Horror Nights

Just how crazy will things get? According to Universal, they plan to bring the Upside Down to the parks, where fans can “confront the supernatural,” including coming face to face with a Demogorgon or two.

Working in collaboration with Netflix, including with the show’s creators Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, and Shawn Levy, the new attractions will include mazes and more, and be an “authentic representation of Stranger Things,” according to Universal.

“From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner,” Universal Studios said in a statement.

RELATED: Keeping Up with Eleven! Kim Kardashian and Millie Bobby Brown Finally Meet in Person

And truly, you can expect to be in for quite a fright. For more than 25 years, Universal has been the master of Halloween with guests from around the world flocking to visit the parks for their Horror Nights spectaculars.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Friday, Sept. 14 in Hollywood and Orlando and on Friday, Sept. 28 in Singapore. More details on the attraction and the park’s Halloween specials are expected to be announced soon. Best to have your Eggo waffles handy and get Hopper on speed dial just in case.