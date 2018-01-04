After cohabiting in tight quarters in Iraq, military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams weren’t worried about testing their marriage on TV with their new home renovation show Flip or Flop Fort Worth.

RELATED: Christina El Moussa Spends New Year’s with a New Man: See Her Bike Date with Ant Anstead

“If we can get along in 200 square feet, we’re good,” Army vet Ashley, 32, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The couple’s behind-the-scenes mission with their HGTV series is to support veterans’ transition back to civilian life, since real estate helped them adjust after returning from Baghdad. The Williamses employ vets on the show and mentor them off-screen.

James Reps LLC/HGTV

“That is the reason why we opted to do this show,” says Andy, who served in the Marines. “The biggest impact we make is spending our time with them and making sure they’re able to grow. We’re also putting together business plans and strategies to be able to create a larger impact.”

With one season under their tool belts, the parents of son Ashton, 6, and daughter Amina, 4, are already getting stopped in public for design and renovation advice. Ashley, a runner and avid moviegoer, recalls a time a newly minted realtor approached them after dinner in their Texas neighborhood.

RELATED VIDEO: You’ll Never Guess Which ‘Walking Dead’ Actor This ‘Flip or Flop Fort Worth’ Star Spotted in Texas

“She jumped out from the side of the car like, ‘Oh my gosh! You guys are from Flip or Flop!’ ” Ashley says. “She had just gotten her realtor’s license so she was really excited, and we were standing out there talking for probably about 10 minutes.”

Andy, 36, continues, “We’re happy to oblige. Here’s our thing: We say that you have to sell me your home for me to do it. It needs to be an empty home with no emotion for me to go into it.”

Ashley and Andy during their time in the military Ashley Williams/Instagram

Their young kids aren’t interested in their parents’ newfound fame, though.

“They get excited when their friends talk to them about it,” Ashley explains. “But we all try to sit down and watch the show together, yeah, no. They’re like, ‘Mommy and Daddy are on TV? Okay, I want to watch [Nick Jr.’s] Shimmer and Shine.’ ”

Flip or Flop Fort Worth airs Thursdays on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET.