Home Town's Erin Napier Announces Show Producer Has Died: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Erin Napier is mourning the death of her “Camp Home Town” friend.

The Home Town star took to Instagram on Thursday night to share the devastating and shocking news about their co-worker, who contributed to her and husband Ben’s home renovation series.

“Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis,” Erin said. “We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother and sister.”

RELATED: Tarek and Christina El Moussa Mourn Death of Flip or Flop Contractor

The new mom continued to touch on their close-knit Mississippi town, which the TV hosts are dedicated to modernizing.

“As believers we are all part of the body of Christ and as lovers of our little town working all together in the revitalization of downtown Laurel, we are all part of the body of our community, using our gifts to do the best we can for where we live,” she said. “His role as our own world class videographer and producer leaves a wound that won’t heal for a long while.”

HGTV

Napier posted a video alongside her message, which she says Davis created for their downtown home goods store, the Laurel Mercantile, last year. The clip is narrated by Ben and introduces their fellow townsfolk and their claims to fame, like a woman named Charlotte who makes the best punch bowl cake, and Jerry, who holds the record for anvil shooting.

RELATED VIDEO: The Hosts of HGTV’s New Show Home Town Talk Fame, Family and What Makes Small Town America Great

“I hope you will watch his work,” she says mentioning his company, Black Horn Productions. She also adds that she hopes followers, “appreciate his talent that told all of our stories so beautifully, better than any of us ever could.”

RELATED: Home Town’s Ben Napier Surprises Wife Erin with a Crib He Built for Baby Helen

Their series’ second season is currently airing, and chronicles Ben and Erin — who welcomed their first child, daughter Helen, in January — as they renovate historic homes in the area. Now with the loss of Davis, Napier says, “Camp Home Town will miss him sorely.”

“We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did,” she said.