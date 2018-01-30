HGTV and Sherwin Williams' 2018 Color of the Year Is a Total '90s Throwback

Don’t call it a comeback!

HGTV and Sherwin Williams have just announced their 2018 color of the year and it will look pretty familiar to anyone who’s remodeled their home in the last few decades.

Honeycomb, which the two brands describe as an “energetic, golden hue that radiates warmth to liven up any space,” is bold but not garish. It would be perfect for a sunny kitchen — which is why everyone used it there in the 1970s when it was going by another name, “Harvest Gold,” and again in the ’90s, when it was the key to the Tuscan-inspired craze.

Of course, just because it’s been around the trend cycle doesn’t mean it’s not a great shade — and one that will bring a major cozy factor to your home. In a design moment when gray and white walls rule and accent colors veer towards moody blues and greens, Honeycomb is looking ahead to the warm side of the wheel.

The HGTV x Sherwin Williams collection as a whole is on the bright side. Other colors in the “Future Thinker” collection (one of four released in their 2018 trend report) include an electric blue, raspberry and leaf green.

Pantone, the international color forecasting organization that first named a “color of the year,” chose a very different hue for their 2018 prediction: ultra violet, a bright lavender.