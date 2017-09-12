Here’s What Disney World Looks Like After Hurricane Irma

Guests at Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios have been sharing photos of the Florida resorts on social media showing damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

The Disney parks, which were closed Sunday and Monday, opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The water parks will remain closed until later this week, according to a statement.

It was just the sixth shutdown in Disney World’s 45-year history, but the second one in less than a year. Hurricane Matthew also forced Disney to close the gates in October 2016.

Guests at the parks have been sharing photos of various minor-looking damage on social media, including tree damage at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom park, flooding at Epcot and damage near Cinderella’s Castle.

A look at damage around the Epcot Resorts area due to #HurricaneIrma#IrmaWDW

Tree of life is OK! The same can't be said for some surrounding trees. Sorry about quality. @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/DkXfuR6LQD — Osborne Lights (@osborne_lights) September 11, 2017

Disney’s nearby theme park rival, Universal Studios, also closed the doors during Hurricane Irma. “Our destination saw relatively minor damage overnight involving fences, trees, signage and building facades,” reads a statement from Universal Orlando. “We are hard at work inside our parks and we can confirm an on-time opening for Tuesday, Sept 12 at 9am for Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.”

