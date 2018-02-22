Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Scratched by a Monkey on Barbados Family Vacation

Life was not exactly a beach on Hayden Panettiere’s Barbados vacation.

The Nashville actress, 28, sported a bandage on her arm at the airport after her tropical getaway with her fiance, professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, and their three-year-old daughter Kaya. The animal lover reportedly received a scratch from a monkey she encountered on the beach while trying to feed it a banana, according to witnesses.

Panettiere is known for her animal advocacy, frequently speaking out against the slaughtering of dolphins in Japan. In 2015, another primate captured her heart. On a trip to the Kiev Zoo, she formed a bond with a gorilla named Tony and ended up building him a new, larger enclosure.

During their Barbados trip, the Nashville-based family hung out on lounge chairs on the beach, went for a dip in the ocean and spent some time snorkeling off a boat.

Panettiere and Klitschko welcomed Kaya, their first child together, in Hawaii in December 2014. The couple became engaged in 2013. They split temporarily in 2011 after dating for two years, but later rekindled their on-again, off-again romance.