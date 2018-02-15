Amid his legal battles following the over 60 sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him, Harvey Weinstein has put his West Hollywood home up for rent.

The newly renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom 1920s Tudor cottage, which the disgraced movie mogul’s daughter Remy has lived in, is available for less than $7,500 a month, according to Variety, which also reported that it was purchased by a corporate entity connected to Weinstein in late 2015 for $1.55 million.

Remy, formally known as Lily, is one of the movie mogul’s three children with ex-wife Eve Chilton.

The nearly 1,400-square-foot home is the same place where Harvey, 65, and Remy, 22, had a heated argument in October that resulted in the involvement of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE that officers responded to a “family disturbance call” at the home. “Harvey and Remy had a yelling argument, and Harvey left her house upset. He seemed stressed out and very unhappy,” a source said at the time.

The fight came as news of Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault was reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

In the midst of the scandal, he was fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him after 10 years of marriage and two children.

In January, Weinstein and Chapman, who reportedly agreed on a divorce settlement that same month, sold their Hamptons estate at a loss for $10 million. The estranged couple also has properties in New York City and the coastal town of Westport, Connecticut.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”