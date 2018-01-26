Harvey Weinstein Sells $10 Million Hamptons Estate at a Loss Amid Divorce from Georgina Chapman

Harvey Weinstein takes another loss, this time in the real estate market.

The disgraced movie mogul, 65, and his soon-to-be-ex wife Georgina Chapman, 41, have sold their Hamptons estate for $10 million — that’s $1.4 million less than they paid for it in 2014, according to Variety.

The 9,000-square-foot house, located on the water in the hamlet of Amagansett, includes 7 bedrooms, 10 baths, a pool, fitness center, sauna and of course a screening room. The extravagant entertaining space comes complete with a 20-foot screen with 3D capabilities, a fireplace and a concessions counter.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that the couple wanted to sell the home because they didn’t use it often enough. They also have properties in New York City and the coastal town of Westport, Connecticut.

They originally listed the property with Corcoran in 2016, before allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein surfaced, asking $13.5 million, Variety reported. After it failed to sell, the now-estranged spouses hired a new listing agent at Sotheby’s who chopped it to $12.8 million, then $12.4 million. It was taken off the market in October 2017. The current sale appears to have been an off-market deal.

On Oct. 10, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement to PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered.”

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Weinstein and Chapman, the designer of fashion line Marchesa, reportedly agreed on a divorce settlement in mid-January. They have two children together, ages 7 and 4.