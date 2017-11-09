Home
11 Must-Haves for Grown-Up Harry Potter Fans
Because your love of the franchise never has to end
Posted on
More
1 of 12
We know you already own J.K. Rowling's entire series (including audiobooks and the first three illustrated editions) — but how else can you show your everlasting love for all things Potter without wearing a lightning bolt scar on your head daily? Thanks to a recent influx of Harry Potter-themed housewares, jewelry, and blankets at stores like Williams-Sonoma and Pendleton, you can show your Hogwarts pride until you're Dumbledore's age and beyond. Click through for the best products you can buy right now.
2 of 12
HARRY POTTER GLASSES RING WRAP
Buy it! $28, alexandani.com
3 of 12
HARRY POTTER HOGWARTS HOUSE SPATULAS
Buy it! $13, williams-sonoma.com
4 of 12
PLATFORM 9¾ THROW PILLOW
Buy it! $35.50, pbteen.com
5 of 12
HARRY POTTER HOGWARTS TWO-TONE CHARM BANGLE
Buy it! $28, alexandani.com
6 of 12
HARRY POTTER RAVENCLAW BLANKET
Buy it! $299, pendelton-usa.com
7 of 12
HARRY POTTER GRYFFINDOR ADULT APRON
Buy it! $40, williams-sonoma.com
8 of 12
HARRY POTTER KNIT THROW
Buy it! $69, pbteen.com
9 of 12
MIRROR OF ERISED JEWELRY WALL CABINET
Buy it! $399, pbteen.com
10 of 12
HARRY POTTER DEATHLY HALLOWS ADJUSTABLE NECKLACE
Buy it! $78, alexandani.com
11 of 12
GOLDEN SNITCH CLOCK
Buy it! $49, pbteen.com
12 of 12
PATRONUS DAMASK DUVET COVER & SHAM
Buy it! $29.50-$149; pbteen.com
See Also
More
More
Disney Is Live-streaming the Cinderella Castle Christmas Lighting — Here’s How to Watch
Kim Kardashian Gave the New Owner of Her $18 Million Estate a 'Personal Tour': 'Kanye and I Were So Proud of What We Created'
Drew Scott Says DWTS Partner Emma Slater Will '100 Percent' Be Coming to His Wedding