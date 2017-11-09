Home

11 Must-Haves for Grown-Up Harry Potter Fans

Because your love of the franchise never has to end

Warner Bros. Pictures

We know you already own J.K. Rowling's entire series (including audiobooks and the first three illustrated editions) — but how else can you show your everlasting love for all things Potter without wearing a lightning bolt scar on your head daily? Thanks to a recent influx of Harry Potter-themed housewares, jewelry, and blankets at stores like Williams-Sonoma and Pendleton, you can show your Hogwarts pride until you're Dumbledore's age and beyond. Click through for the best products you can buy right now.

Alex and Ani

HARRY POTTER GLASSES RING WRAP

Buy it! $28, alexandani.com

Williams Sonoma/Warner Bros.

HARRY POTTER HOGWARTS HOUSE SPATULAS

Buy it! $13, williams-sonoma.com

Pottery Barn/Warner Bros.

PLATFORM 9¾ THROW PILLOW

Buy it! $35.50, pbteen.com

Alex and Ani

HARRY POTTER HOGWARTS TWO-TONE CHARM BANGLE

Buy it! $28, alexandani.com

Pendleton Woolen Mills

HARRY POTTER RAVENCLAW BLANKET

Buy it! $299, pendelton-usa.com

Williams Sonoma/Warner Bros.

HARRY POTTER GRYFFINDOR ADULT APRON

Buy it! $40, williams-sonoma.com

Pottery Barn/Warner Bros.

HARRY POTTER KNIT THROW

Buy it! $69, pbteen.com

Pottery Barn/Warner Bros.

MIRROR OF ERISED JEWELRY WALL CABINET

Buy it! $399, pbteen.com

Alex and Ani

HARRY POTTER DEATHLY HALLOWS ADJUSTABLE NECKLACE

Buy it! $78, alexandani.com

Pottery Barn/Warner Bros.

GOLDEN SNITCH CLOCK

Buy it! $49, pbteen.com

Pottery Barn/Warner Bros.

PATRONUS DAMASK DUVET COVER & SHAM

Buy it! $29.50-$149; pbteen.com

