Gwyneth Paltrow's Hyper-Organized Pantry Is Exactly as Pristine as You Imagined

There’s no stains, spills or goop in Gwyneth Paltrow’s pantry!

To start 2017 off right, Paltrow partook in a different type of cleanse (in addition to her annual dietary detox) — an organizational overhaul for the pantry in her Los Angeles home.

The actress, 44, teamed up with Nashville-based Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of organizing service The Home Edit to help streamline her snack space.

Thoughtful arranging, labeled bins and lots of Khloe Kardashian-approved clear canisters are just a few of the smart solutions The Home Edit tea used to transform GP’s kitchen storage. Here, a few more of their best-kept secrets that they shared with goop:

Be realistic. “If you’re a busy parent who has a time-consuming job, you’re not going to want to empty every box of pasta and cereal into jars when you get home from the grocery store,” Teplin and Shearer note. Their fix: Have a few labeled bins at the ready so you can quickly put them away and still keep things sorted.

Take inventory. Be conscious of what you buy and how much of it you have, and then create as many baskets as necessary. “If you have a huge amount of snacks, devote a couple of bins to those items so you aren’t cramming everything into a single container.”

Arrange with care. When Telin and Shearer say it, it sounds so simple: “Think about the items you use every day, the items you use occasionally, and the items you almost never use,” they write. “If you only bake twice a year, keep your baking bin at the top of the pantry to free up valuable real estate on lower, easier to access shelves.”

Gather in groups. “By grouping items into large categories you won’t get stuck with something that doesn’t have a home,” they say, suggesting breakfast, dinner and snacks as three of the most common categories.

For more smart storage tips, see the full post on goop.com.