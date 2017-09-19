See Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s First (Permanent!) Goop Store, Goop Lab

Gwyneth Paltrow chose the location of her first standalone store for more than its charming aesthetics.

“It’s fitting that Goop Lab is in the Brentwood Country Mart, which has been a party of my life since I was a child,” she tells Architectural Digest, adding it “even occupies part of the candy store I used to walk to.”

The shopping center in Los Angeles houses everything from artisanal restaurants to high-end shopping, and now plays host to Paltrow’s new permanent shop. Outfitted with help from her personal interior designers Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams, Paltrow says, “We see the store as an extension of Goop HQ: You’ll see our food editor cooking in the kitchen at events or our beauty buyers trying out the in-store beauty services.”

The space already feels natural to Paltrow, but it was important that her guests feel comfortable there as well.

“We had this idea that it was a home. And it was a slightly rural home versus being an urban home,” says Standefer. “It’s almost a state of mind.”

Bead-board cabinets in a dusty gray from Portola Paint embrace the farmhouse feel in the kitchen, while a daybed from Roman and Williams’ Founding Collection and a brick fireplace create a stay-awhile vibe in the living room.

Although it will carry Goop’s signature products, as well as home décor and a gardening section, it’s a far cry from your average shopping sesh. According to Standefer employees are encouraged to “pull up a chair” and help answer buyers questions.

“In retail right now, experience is everything,” Standefer says. “The idea is also to be educated while you’re shopping.”

Hopefully the staff is prepped on “healing” stickers and jade eggs.

For the full details, visit Architectural Digest.