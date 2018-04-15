Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrated Her Bachelorette Weekend at this Not-Yet-Open Luxury Resort

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her last days as a single lady in style.

Though she was married once before, to Coldplay singer Chris Martin, from whom she consciously uncoupled in 2014, the mom of two still fit in some quality bachelorette time with her closest pals before she ties the knot with fiancé Brad Falchuk.

Prior to the couple’s star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles on Saturday, Paltrow arrived in Cabo, Mexico, on Wednesday and checked into the luxurious Four Seasons Costa Palmas resort. She and a group of girlfriends enjoyed some spa time and hung out outdoors in white robes embroidered with their initials while sipping rosé.

The actress and Goop guru booked a stay despite the property seemingly not yet being open for business. It’s scheduled to open in 2018, according to Forbes, but doesn’t yet offer any reservations on its website. A representative for the Four Seasons did not immediately reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite this, Paltrow has already visited the exclusive hotel at least once before what she describes on Instagram as her “#henweekend.” GP and then-boyfriend Falchuk toured the property back in 2017, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Busy Philipps and Colin Hanks among others were also invited to get a VIP sneak peek of the 1,000-acre property on the Sea of Cortez.

Costa Palmas is located on the east coast of the Baja Peninsula, apart from most of the vacation destination’s hotels. In addition to the 145-room Four Seasons hotel, the planned resort community also includes private residences, a marina capable of docking super-yachts and an 18-hole golf course, according to Forbes.

The setting features 2 miles of picturesque white-sand beaches — a rarity in the area — as well as organic orchards and farms. There’s also a second luxury hotel next door, Amanvari, part of the international Aman chain, a celeb favorite.

In January, Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine’s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.