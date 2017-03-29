People

What a Wedding Party! Inside the ‘Magical’ Vow Renewal of the McGhee Sextuplet’s Parents

By @patrickgomezla

Posted on

Mia McGhee never got the wedding of her dreams — until now.

The mother of sextuplets, who stars with her family on the UP reality series Growing Up McGhee, originally married her husband Rozonno at a courthouse.

But earlier this month, the couple renewed their vows at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa with their whole brood in tow.

“Being able to do this with her children present made it even more magical,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE of the ceremony, which included McGhee’s 6-year-olds Rozonno Jr., Olivia, Madison, Elijah, Issac and Josiah. “It was a dream come true. There were tears of joy.”

During their stay, the family enjoyed a welcome performance by a steel drum band and Junkanoo, an exciting fire dance performance and two butlers catering to the family of eight’s every whim.

The wedding will be features in the finale episode of this season of Growing Up McGhee on Thursday at 9:30 ET on UP.