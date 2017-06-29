America's Got Talent Winner Grace VanderWaal Is Finally Getting Her 'Sick' Treehouse

The 13-year-old singer and ukelele player Grace VanderWaal has a singular talent that won over viewers of America’s Got Talent in 2016, but it was her single wish upon winning the show (and receiving its $1 million prize) that caught the attention of Treehouse Masters host Pete Nelson.

Though she previously told PEOPLE that she’ll be giving away some of her cash prize to a music charity, VanderWaal also wanted to splurge on a little something for herself: “I want to go on Treehouse Masters and I want to get a treehouse,” she said.

After a few setbacks — in February, Nelson told PEOPLE Home he was eager to get started on the project but VanderWaal’s backyard was lacking trees — it seems her request is about to become a reality.

“I’m here with Pete Nelson. It’s finally happening guys,” the singer says, clearly giddy, in a video posted on Instagram. “We’ve waited so long and the trees are finally going to get the appreciation and the amazingness on them.”

Nelson, who fans call the “tree whisperer,” adds, “The trees are calling to us. We’re going to have a treehouse here before you know it!”

No word yet on what form the suspended space will take. (Nelson’s custom builds are notoriously over the top.) But it’s a safe bet the singer’s space will have a few things in common with Cee Lo Green’s custom treehouse, which hid a full-on recording studio.