Going to the Chapel? No Need: Las Vegas Airport Installs Marriage Licensing Kiosk

More than 80,000 couples already tie the knot in Las Vegas each year — but this Valentine’s Day week, exchanging vows in Sin City is even easier. In fact, you can get the process started the moment you step off the plane: McCarran Airport has installed a temporary marriage license kiosk in the baggage area in Terminal 1.

According to Fox News, the days leading up to Valentine’s Day are the busiest days of the year for the Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

Because Valentine’s Day was on a Wednesday this year, Paula Cook, a marriage services supervisor for the County. said they were “not expecting it to be as big as it has in other years.”

RELATED: All the Photos from John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh’s Walt Disney World Honeymoon

County Clerk Lynn Goya told The Independent, “This pop-up marriage license office will make it easier for couples flying here to pick up a marriage license.”

However, couples who are hoping for a ceremony will still have to look elsewhere. While the marriage license they acquire at the airport make their marriage official and legal, it’s not a place to exchange vows.

RELATED: ‘Scariest Flight of My Life’: Passengers Describe Terror After Engine Cover Explodes on United Flight to Honolulu

Each marriage license costs $77, and can be used can be used at venues around the city including Elvis Chapel and the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel. The pop-up will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kiosk officially opened on Feb. 9, and will be open until Feb.17.

Couples who are hoping to get married in Las Vegas should also fill out a marriage license pre-application, which can be found on the Clark County website.