Glee's Matthew Morrison Lists New York City Apartment for $2.5 Million: See Inside

The new dad has listed his Manhattan pied-a-terre four months after welcoming son Revel

Matthew Morrison is calling it quits with his NYC apartment, four months after welcoming his first child, a boy named Revel James Makai, with wife Renee. The Glee star has listed the Manhattan home for $2.495 million with Matthew Mackay and Benjamin P. Dixon of Douglas Elliman, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. 

The two-bedroom, two bath aerie is located on the 10th floor of a luxury building in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. Morrison starred in the Broadway production of "Finding Neverland" in the nearby Theater District from 2015-2016.

The light-filled unit, one of 90 in the 2009-built building, has south and west exposures that boast views of One World Trade Center and sunsets over the Hudson River, according to the listing.

The open-plan dining area features the couple's eclectic style alongside river views and access to the petite kitchen.

The cookspace points to the home serving as a part-time pied-a-terre for the actor couple, who both work regularly in Los Angeles. Still, it includes top-of-the-line appliances like the Subzero fridge and Bertazzoni gas range.

The building offers ammenities including a 24-hour attended lobby, live-in super, resident health club, cold storage and a roof deck set up for barbecuing.

The guest bedroom was likely used as a nursery by the new parents, who announced the birth of their son by sharing some adorable photos on social media.

Wrote Morrison, “To my newborn child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!! Trust in us to guide and protect you always." 

