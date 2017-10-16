Gina Rodriguez Celebrates Purchasing Her First Home: 'Keep Trying and You Can Accomplish Your Dreams'

Gina Rodriguez is celebrating her first home in the most stella’ way!

The Jane the Virgin actress teamed up with Stella Artois to share the milestone with her fans and showcase her new digs.

“This is a really dope collaboration to celebrate my first home,” Rodriguez, 33, exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I really love opening up to my fans about milestones — setting goals and going after them. I think owning a home is something I’ve wanted for a very long time. I thought it was important to do some kind of collaboration to let people know that if you keep trying, you can accomplish your dreams.”

“Owning a home was definitely one of mine and this collaboration, opening my home to everyone will be a moment to remember,” she adds. “It’s great to bring awareness to achievement because it encourages other people. I love Stella Artois and I love family, so this collab is so perfect.”

In the video titled, “My Home is Your Home,” the actress provides a sneak peek into her new pad in Los Angeles, throwing a housewarming gathering with her closest friends and family. From party games to salsa dancing in the kitchen, Rodriguez shares the one tip for being the hostess with the mostest.

“Good energy is what makes a home,” she says in the clip.

While Jane the Virgin‘s fourth season well underway, Rodriguez says the time has flown by since her first day on set in 2014.

“It all has blended together,” she says. “I think this season is sharper and funnier. This whole experience has been incredibly beautiful. It’s because of this show and these wonderful people that I work with that I was able to purchase my first home.”

And the person who continues to support her throughout each milestone? Her boyfriend, fellow actor Joe LoCicero.

To my king. I love you. Happy birthday. #sexiestmanAlive A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

“We talk about everything,” she says. “He’s so supportive. It’s all about communication!”

Jane the Virgin airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on CW.